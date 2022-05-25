MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is facing a 40-year to life sentence after being convicted for a 2016 killing, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says a jury found that Daniel Gutierrez intentionally fired a firearm that killed Scott Martinez.

The jury convicted Gutierrez of possessing two firearms on Dec. 15, 2016, while being prohibited from possessing them, according to the DA’s office.

According to the DA’s office, Gutierrez faces a sentence of up to 40 years to life for the homicide and three years and eight months for the illegal possession of the two firearms.

Sentencing is scheduled for July, 8 at Madera Superior court at this time.