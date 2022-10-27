Booking photo of Martin Villalobos provided by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, officials said a jury found Martin Villalobos guilty of sexually abusing one of his immediate family members.

Officials said the victim was under the age of 10 at the time of the abuse.

During an investigation, officers with the Merced Police Department said they learned that Villalobos had sexually abused the child over the course of three years.

Villalobos is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18. He faces a possible sentence of 170 years to life in prison.