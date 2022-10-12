Booking photo of Anthony Joseph Santos IV provided by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted in a shooting that left one man dead in Santa Nella earlier this year, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, officials announced that a jury had convicted 24-year-old Anthony Joseph Santos IV on a charge of first-degree murder.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, investigators said Santos was driving his car when he saw Andrew May walking to a McDonald’s with a friend.

Officials said Santos got out of his car and shot May seven times at close range with an unregistered gun. Santos got back into his car and drove away from the area.

After an investigation, deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Santos as the suspect and place him under arrest.

Santos is expected to be sentenced on Monday, November 14.

He faces a potential sentence of 50 years to life.