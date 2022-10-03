MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex acts, according to the Merced County District Attorney.

Officials say that on July 3, 2022, an underage human trafficking victim sent a 911 text message to alert law enforcement that her traffickers were driving her through Merced County on Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers stopped the suspect vehicle and contacted Dominic McElvane, Khaleiah Dixon, and two minor victims.

According to officials, the minors, ages 17 and 13 at the time, had been trafficked for commercial sex acts in Los Angeles County. McElvane and Dixon were transporting them to Alameda County with the intent to continue trafficking the minors.

The Merced County District Attorney says Khaleiah Dixon entered a plea to human trafficking of a minor for a commercial sex act on March 15, 2022. At the sentence, Judge Carol Ash suspended an eight-year prison term and granted her probation.

On August 18, 2022, a Merced County jury found Dominic McElavne guilty of one count of human trafficking of a minor for a commercial sex act with regard to the 13-year-old victim. The court declared a mistrial on the count of human trafficking of a minor for a commercial sex act with regard to the 17-year-old victim.

Officials say the district attorney’s office negotiated a plea agreement for a total of 21 years and four months in state prison. McElvane was sentenced to the agreed term on September 29, 2022.