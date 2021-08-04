DA: Man charged in 10-year-old boy’s hit-and-run death near Fresno’s Woodward Park

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man arrested for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy near Fresno’s Woodward Park earlier this year has now been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office with two felonies related to the crash.

The District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Raymond Celaya has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle manslaughter following a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Angel Hernandez.

On June 17, 2021, the Fresno Police Department says Celaya hit Hernandez as he crossed the street with his family at the intersection of Friant and Fort Washington roads. Hernandez was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Celaya left the scene following the crash and was arrested a day later after officers received a tip about the location of a damaged car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Celaya was booked into the Fresno County Jail but was released days later after posting bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Fresno County Superior Court on Monday, August 23.

If convicted of all charges, Celaya will face a possible sentence of up to seven years in state prison.