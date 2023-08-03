TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of an April homicide in a massage business, says the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare Thursday.

On April 9, Tulare firefighters and police officers responded to a massage business on K Street. Upon arrival, officers say they found an adult female in one of the massage rooms with signs of strangulation and bruising to her face and neck.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a separate room of the business. Officers say the victim remained unconscious from the time she was found until she died a few days later.

Through investigation and video surveillance, officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jacoby Jackson.

Officers say the suspect was in the building for one hour and 45 minutes and was the last person to enter and exit the business. Smoke began billowing from the building only a few minutes after Jackson was recorded leaving with a towel draped over his head.

Officials state Jackson was also seen attempting to enter a car parked outside the business with the victim’s keys but was unable to because it was not her car.

According to Tulare DA office, Jackson was arrested on April 18 in Stanislaus County for being found with a different car stolen from Visalia earlier that morning. He was then brought back to Tulare County.

Tulare DA office says Jackson enacted his constitutional right to a speedy trial and opted not to delay his jury trial. At trial, he was convicted of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed during a robbery, arson of an inhabited structure, and vehicle theft.

The DA office says due to recent changes in California law, a separate proceeding was required to address remaining enhancements and allegations. After the jury reached guilty verdicts on the underlying charges, a judge found true the enhancements and allegations that Jackson possessed a prior strike offense (bank robbery) and prior serious offenses, that the crime caused great bodily injury, was violent in nature, and was of planning and sophistication.

The DA office says sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30 in the Superior Court where Jackson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.