Booking photo of Briseida Sran provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera mom has pleaded guilty to the murder of her 2-year-old son and 4-month-old daughter, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his parents in July of 2020.

During the search for Thaddeus, community members and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched Thaddeus for over a week.

A tip eventually led them to an agricultural burn area near the Madera city limits where his body was found, according to officials.

The investigation reopened the death case of Bresidia’s 4-month-old daughter, Divina, in 2015. Investigators say there were similarities with both of the deaths.

In July 2020, Briseida Sran and her husband Sukhjinder Sran were charged with murder for the death of two-year-old Thaddeus.

Later in September of 2021, Sran was also charged with murder relating to the 2015 death of her four-month-old daughter Divina Sran.

Brieseida admitted to both killings, according to court officials.

Her husband, Skhjinder Sran, also pled guilty to the killing of Thaddeus however officials say there was no evidence of his involvement in the killing of Divina.

Sukhjinder Sran will serve 11 years in prison, according to officials.