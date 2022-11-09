MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on Christmas day when a stranger, Pablo Falcon, shot at them, striking the son in the head.

At the time, police said Falcon was arrested under suspicion of attempted murder. After further investigation, they found two firearms and methamphetamine.

The teen son survived the injury and was recovering with his family, officials stated.

On Wednesday, Falcon was convicted by the Madera County jury of first-degree attempted murder for both the father and teen son, causing great bodily injury to the son, and gun charges.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office says Falcon will be sentenced to life in prison in Madera Superior Court on December 21st.