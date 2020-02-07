DA: Madera man could face 56-years to life in prison for stabbing woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man is convicted of murder after stabbing a woman on her neck multiple times, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Madera Police Department says they arrested 50-year-old Carlos Urias on Dec. 28 after several surveillance videos showed Urias walking with the victim and leaving the scene.

Authorities say the victim was identified as Joanne Otero.

The DA says Urias pled guilty to every charge and special allegation in the criminal complaint: the first-degree, attempted first-degree burglary and the personal use of a knife during the murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10 and Urias could face a sentence of up to 56 years to life in state prison.

