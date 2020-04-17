DA: Looting charges are being filed during state of emergency, crime is exempt from $0 bail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says the current state of emergency gives them the power to add a charge of looting when another theft-related crime has been committed.

In a statement Friday, the DA’s office announced that it has filed felony looting charges against three individuals allegedly committed during the current COVID-19 pandemic: one who broke into a business, another who broke into a car, and a third who stole a work truck from the victim’s driveway.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to county prosecutors, felony looting is committed when crimes such as second-degree burglary or grand theft are committed in a county with a state of emergency, local emergency, or evacuation order in place. Misdemeanor looting is when petty theft takes place when one of those orders is in place.

Fresno County District Attorney’s Office added that felony looting is also exempt from the $0 bail order. That means someone charged with felony looting cannot be released without having to pay bail.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know