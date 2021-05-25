DA: Inmate who attacked custodial officers convicted of attempted murder

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who the DA’s office says attacked two custodial officers while he was being held inside Fresno County Jail was convicted of attempted murder on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, 37-year-old Emilio Juanito Mancia of Fresno was being held on pending murder charges when he attacked the correctional officers with a weapon fashioned out of a razor blade, causing serious injuries. A third officer was also injured while trying to restrain Mancia.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, Mancia was also convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a custodial officer.

Mancia is facing 16 years to life in state prison for the murder charge, and 19 years 8 months to life on the attempted murder and assault case. Mancia is scheduled to be sentenced on both cases on June 21.