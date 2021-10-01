DA: Husband and wife arrested for gang-related crimes in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A husband and wife have been sentenced for various gang-related crimes committed in the City of Tulare in 2020 on Friday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say, Johnny Garcia, 39, was sentenced to 86 years and four months to life in prison, while his wife Kristy Flores, 41, was sentenced to five years in state prison after an incident that happened on Nov. 19, 2020.

According to the D.A., Garcia and Flores were staying at the Hampton Inn in Tulare on Nov. 19, 2020, and around 11:00 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby, Garcia armed with a semiautomatic handgun, shot at two men who he believed were dressed as rival gang members.

Officials say Garcia hit one of the victims in the shoulder near his heart, while the second was shot in the spleen, shattering two ribs.

The D.A. says both victims survived the shooting after they were able to escape and get treatment at a local hospital.

A short time later, officials say police were able to catch Garcia as he was attempting to exit through the lobby and arrest Flores later that day after she returned to the hotel asking staff to let her back into her room.

Investigators said forensic evidence later showed a shell casing found at the scene matched a bullet extracted from one of the victims and gunshot residue was found on the sweatshirt Garcia was wearing the time the crime was committed.

The D.A. also says hotel surveillance video was able to capture most of the pair’s movements during the incident.

On July 30, 2021, authorities say a jury convicted Garcia of two counts of attempted murder with, “the

special allegations that he personally used a firearm causing great bodily injury, that he engaged in multiple acts of street terrorism, and that he possesses a prior felony conviction.”

In addition to this, officials say Garcia was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the D.A. Flores was convicted of two counts of accessory after the fact with special allegation of engaging in street terrorism and possession of a smoking device.