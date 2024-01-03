FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was sentenced Wednesday for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, causing the death of a 23-year-old in 2020, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Court records state on Nov. 10, 2020, at about 8:40 p.m. 36-year-old Amber Nicole Sexton of Hayfork was driving a U-Haul pickup truck southbound on Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue when she crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a four-vehicle collision.

Officials report Sexton collided with 23-year-old Joel “Joey” Carrillo Jr., who was headed home from preparing to become an MRI technician, head-on. He was flown to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

When Sexton was contacted by California Highway Patrol Officers, they reported she showed signs of being impaired and was subsequently examined; eventually determined to be unsafe to operate a motor vehicle. Despite her denial of any drug use to officers, her toxicology results revealed she had heroin and about four times the potentially toxic amount of meth in her system hours after the crash.

At trial, prosecutors state Sexton admitted to having injected heroin and smoking methamphetamine that morning but claimed her habitual use of the substances gave her a tolerance that did not affect her ability to drive safely. She also claimed the crash was caused by a vehicle malfunction.

The DA reports the jury’s verdict rejected Sexton’s story and returned findings that she knowingly lied during her sworn testimony on the stand, that Carrillo Jr. was a particularly vulnerable victim, that Sexton committed offenses with a high degree of callousness, and that Sexton represented a danger to society.

Ultimately, officials state Sexton was sentenced to a maximum term of 10 years in state prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing the death of Joel “Joey” Carrillo Jr.