TULARE COUNTY, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County court issued a guilty verdict for 22-year-old Noah Fox in a 2017 murder of a 19-year-old during a drug robbery in Visalia, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 28, 2017, Fox and Kalvin Solis were planning to rob marijuana from a victim. Fox set up the meeting at Woodland Park in northwest Visalia, according to the DA’s office.

Fox, Solis as well as Jose Cortez drove up behind the victim’s vehicle in Woodland Park in Visalia. The victim believed the meetup was a drug sale and allowed Fox into his car. Fox then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding a bag of marijuana, according to the DA’s office.

The victim was startled and began to drive away, and the victim’s who was also in the vehicle attempted to kick Fox out of the car. Fox shot the victim through the back and the car collided with another parked car, according to the DA’s office.

Fox ran out of the car and was picked up by the other defendants. Witnesses say they saw Fox and Solis grab another bag of Marijuana before fleeing the area, according to the DA’s office.

Shortly after detectives say they found Fox and Solis with the vehicle they used to flee the robbery scene in north Visalia. Police say they were able to find two bags of marijuana as well as a firearm.

The firearm was sent to Forensic Analysis, where they were able to match it to the gun used at the crime according to the DA’s office. Fox’s DNA was also found on the gun according to the DA’s office.

According to the DA’s office, Solis was involved in multiple armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers prior to the incident and was booked according to officials, but he was released by the court on his own recognizance.

On March 18, 2021, a jury found Solis guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two additional counts of robbery while armed with a knife, and a misdemeanor count of providing false information to police.

The DA’s Office also said the court also found true that Solis committed the murder and conspiracy to commit robbery while out on bail in the armed robbery case.

Solis was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on April 16, 2021, according to the DA’s office.

On April 7th, 2022 the DA’s office says a jury found Fox guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the murder was committed in the commission of a robbery as well as robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The jury also said they found true the allegation that Fox personally and intentionally discharged the firearm causing the victim’s death.

Fox is set to be sentenced May 5 and faces life without parole, according to the DA’s office.