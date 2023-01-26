FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains.

The DA charged Wright with murder, enhanced personal use of a dangerous deadly weapon, and mutilation of human remains. If convicted of all charges, Wright could face 54 years to life in state prison.

His next court date is March 16th at 1:30 p.m.