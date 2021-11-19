DA: Fresno man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child on Friday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

Fresno County Sheriff deputies say Jesus Tapia, 32, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail in June of 2020 on 30 counts of manufacturing child porn, five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

D.A. officials say preliminary investigation of Tapia’s cell phone uncovered over 5,000 child sexual assault material images and videos and during a review of these images and videos, investigators were able to determine Tapia had been sexually molesting, a then, 8-year-old child that he lived with.

According to officials, Tapia “facing overwhelming evidence of criminality,” pleaded to the following felony charges:

One count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years of age or younger

Four counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child

One count of possession of child pornography

The D.A. says the stipulated sentence for these six charges is 39 years 8 months to life in prison.