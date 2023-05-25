FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced Thursday for a DUI crash that killed one person and injured two others in 2021 – just days before Thanksgiving, according to the Freno County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says 24-year-old Israel Douglas was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing great bodily injury to two of his own passengers from a crash.

Court documents state on November 23, 2021, Douglas was driving his car when he crashed into another car at a high rate speed on Cedar and Florence avenues.

Aurelio Fuentes was leaving work when officials say he was broadsided by Douglas who was speeding over 70 mph.

Records state Fuentes was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Two of Douglas’ passengers also suffered major injuries including fractured ribs, a broken leg, and a fractured spine.

After conducting an investigation, Fresno Police say Douglas’ Blood Alcohol Count (BAC) was 0.09% an hour after the collision and determined he was unable to safely operate a car.

The DA’s office says Douglas was charged with being the driver who caused the two-car collision resulting in the death of Fuentes.