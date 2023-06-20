VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced in Ventura County for human trafficking by causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act in Ventura County motels, according to the Ventura County District Attorney.

Officials say a 27-year-old Fresno man identified as Javontay Bess was sentenced on Friday in Ventura County Superior Court to 15 years and four months in prison.

Authorities say Bess previously pled guilty on April 13 to felony human trafficking.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call reporting possible sex trafficking at a Camarillo motel.

Deputies learned after investigation the victim was 16 years old and both the victim and the suspect were from outside Ventura County. Deputies say Bess used online advertising to arrange commercial sex acts with the 16-year-old victim at Ventura County motels.

Human trafficking inflicts unspeakable harm upon some of the most vulnerable members of society— in this case, a child. Ventura County will never be a soft target for these types of crimes and we will continue to hold perpetrators accountable.” Rikole Kelly, District Attorney Deputy.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office encourages community members to become more aware of the pervasive problem of human trafficking and to call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activity.