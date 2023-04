FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his wife in March 2016 in their home, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say Chinnawat Vue stabbed his wife Xia Vang more than 100 times in their North Fresno home.

Officials say that, at the time, 22-year-old Vang was a student at Fresno City College and mother to the three children she had with Vue.

Vue was found guilty of first-degree murder in March.