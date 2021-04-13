DA: Fresno man charged with stabbing police K9 Argo

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of stabbing a police K9 several times during a domestic violence call has officially been charged in connection to his crimes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced felony charges have been brought against 30-year-old Carlos Adrian Castanos, Jr. for two domestic violence incidents that happened on March 6, 2021, and April 10, 2021.

Castanos is also facing charges related to stabbing and seriously injuring Fresno Police K9 Officer Argo as he helped other officers with Castanos’ arrest over the weekend.

The Fresno Police Department says K9 Argo is now recovering from his injuries at home.

The Fresno Police Department says the stabbing took place when officers were called out to a home near Brown and Hughes avenues where a woman was said to be held against her will by Castanos.

When officers arrived at the home, they reportedly spoke with Castanos before he took off through the back door and jumped over a fence, where K9 Argo was waiting with his handler.

As K9 Argo tried to detain Castanos, police say Castanos pulled out a large box cutter and stabbed the dog ten times, causing wounds to his left eye, front leg, and back.

Despite being stabbed, Argo was able to keep his hold on Castanos, which helped officers take him into custody.

Argo was rushed to a local animal hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Argo is expected to make a full recovery.