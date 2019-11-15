Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Fresno and Madera counties were considered as locations for this sexually violent predator, DA says

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Fresno and Madera Counties were considered as locations to place a sexually violent predator from Ventura County, according to Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement sent out Thursday, the DA’s office confirmed that Ventura County Superior Court has withdrawn its finding of “extraordinary circumstances” in the placement of Ross Wollschlager, which removes the possibility of him being placed in Merced County. The statement also revealed that Madera and Fresno Counties were possibilities as well.

The decision by Ventura County Superior Court means both Wollschlager’s treatment and release will take place in Ventura County.

Merced County District Attorney’s Office added that community responses were effective in halting the placement of the sexually violent predator in the Central Valley.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com