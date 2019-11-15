Fresno and Madera counties were considered as locations for this sexually violent predator, DA says

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Both Fresno and Madera Counties were considered as locations to place a sexually violent predator from Ventura County, according to Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement sent out Thursday, the DA’s office confirmed that Ventura County Superior Court has withdrawn its finding of “extraordinary circumstances” in the placement of Ross Wollschlager, which removes the possibility of him being placed in Merced County. The statement also revealed that Madera and Fresno Counties were possibilities as well.

The decision by Ventura County Superior Court means both Wollschlager’s treatment and release will take place in Ventura County.

Merced County District Attorney’s Office added that community responses were effective in halting the placement of the sexually violent predator in the Central Valley.

