DA: Former Tulare Co. Sheriff’s sergeant convicted of domestic violence

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Tulare County Sheriff’s sergeant on trial for rape has been found guilty of several domestic violence-related charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, May 7, a jury found 47-year-old Richard Ramirez guilty on 11 charges including two misdemeanor counts of battery, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness, one count of stalking, and two counts of battery on a significant other.

Ramirez was facing charges of forcible rape and spousal rape but was convicted on the lesser charges of battery.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says Ramirez committed the crimes against two adults and a minor between 2008-2019.

His sentencing has been scheduled for June 30, where he faces up to 6 years, 4 months in state prison.