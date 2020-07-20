DA: Former Sheriff’s sergeant indicted on rape and domestic violence charges

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former sergeant with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was formally indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape, domestic violence, and other crimes, according to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says 46-year-old Richard Ramirez is facing charges of felony forcible rape, spousal rape, three counts of dissuading a witness, two counts of injuring a spouse, stalking, misdemeanor battery, annoying telephone calls, and disobeying a court order.

It is alleged that the incidents took place between Oct. 2008 and July 2020 against two victims.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Ramizez was arraigned Monday and taken into custody on no bail. A jury trial is scheduled to being on Sept. 15.

