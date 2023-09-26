MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The former Marine arrested for being a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old in Madera County has been sentenced, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the DA, Codi Slayton was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison. According to authorities, 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez was found dead in a property in southern Madera County in October of 2022.

Officials say Slayton used various social media applications to generate and maintain communication not only with Josephine but with young girls throughout California, and possibly other regions of the United States.

According to the DA, he has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and he pleaded guilty to the 2019 killing of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez.