DA files sex abuse charges against Brent Cox

Crime

Man arrested for multiple sex offenses against a 12-year-old girl

41-year-old Brent Cox (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Sex abuse charges were filed against 41-year-old Brent Cox on Friday, providing an insight into months of alleged abuse levied against the 12-year-old victim.

According to the complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court, the nine allegations took place on or about May 28, 2020 though Jan. 25, 2021. Charges include:

  • Oral copulation of a person under 14 (four counts)
  • Sexual penetration – victim under 14 years of age
  • Continuous sexual abuse
  • Contact or communication with a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense
  • Dissuading a witness from a reporting a crime

The complaint also references a previous arson conviction against Cox in November 2000.

Brent Cox remains booked inside Fresno County Jail.

