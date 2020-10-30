DA files criminal charges against former Tulare Union basketball coach for sex offenses against a minor

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Criminal charges were filed Friday against, Alec Denney, 25, a former basketball coach at Tulare Western High School, for sex offenses against a minor, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges come after he was arrested Wednesday following a report of a possible inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Denney is charged with three counts of oral copulation of a person under 16, three counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object under 18, and one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse, distributing or showing pornography to a minor, contact with a minor for sexual offense, and meeting a minor for lewd purposes. Each count is a felony.

The crimes were alleged to have occurred between November 2019 and August 2020.

His arraignment is set for Friday afternoon where a future court date will be set.

If convicted on all charges, Denney faces up to nine years, eight months in prison and sex offender registration, the DA’s Office said.

Denney was last employed with the district as a walk-on basketball assistant coach for the girl’s varsity team at the high school during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 season, according to Tulare Joint Union High School District.

