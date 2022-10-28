FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried to pull over a vehicle that Williams was a passenger in.

Investigators said the driver sped away after refusing to pull over and crashed into another car.

After the crash, officers said Williams got out of the car and ditched a loaded handgun while he was running away.

Officers were able to catch up to Williams and place him under arrest, later finding the firearm he had left behind.

Since Williams is a previously convicted felon, he was not supposed to have a firearm.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27, 2023. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.