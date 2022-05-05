TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Farmersville man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of his roommate, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said on the morning of Dec. 8, 2018, after several weeks of tension in their Farmersville residence Shinn bludgeoned his 25-year-old roommate with a metal bar while he was asleep on the couch. The DA’s office said Shinn then disposed of the victim in an orchard near Strathmore.

After police found the victim’s body, Shinn called the Farmersville Police Dispatch and admitted to the killing, according to the DA’s office.

After a search of Shinn’s residence and vehicle, investigators found trash bags filled with bloody clothes, gloves, a mask, packing tape, and a two-and-a-half-foot metal breaker bar, according to the DA’s office.

On Feb. 14, a jury convicted Shinn of one count of first-degree murder, including a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon.

The DA’s office says Shinn will be eligible for parole in 26 years or more.