DA: Farmersville man convicted of killing his roommate in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old man was convicted of killing his roommate in a Tulare County courtroom on Monday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

The DA said a jury convicted Alexander Shinn, 28, for the death of his roommate in Farmersville in the early morning of Dec. 8, 2018.

The DA said Shinn bludgeoned his 25-year-old roommate with a metal bar while he was asleep on the couch then disposed of the victim in an orchard near Strathmore.

Officers said after the body was found later that afternoon, Shinn called dispatch at the Farmersville Police Department and admitted to killing Shinn and was arrested at his home.

A search of the residence and vehicle revealed trash bags filled with bloody clothes, gloves, a mask, packing tape and a two-and-a-half-foot metal breaker bar, according to authorities.

The DA said Shinn was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, including a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 29, where officials said Shinn faces life in prison.