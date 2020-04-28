DA: Driver who killed 19-year-old in Fresno charged with gross vehicular manslaughter

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who Fresno Police say was responsible for the death of a 19-year-old in Fresno over the weekend was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office filed felony charges against 26-year-old James Mitchell Anderson, according to a statement released Tuesday. It is alleged that he was driving under the influence when he crashed into a sedan at Chestnut and Nees on Saturday, killing a 19-year-old passenger in that vehicle.

The complaint filed against Anderson includes:

Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug.

Failure to stop at a red light.

If convicted, Anderson faces up to 27 years and four months in state prison.

