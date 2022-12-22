FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that one charge of murder has been filed against Lisa Ellen Spoors, 39, of Fresno for her alleged role as the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student.

According to the D.A., Spoors was allegedly driving when she struck a 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. as he was crossing First Street near the school on October 4th of this year.

Spoors allegedly left the scene of the crash and returned to the area after approximately twenty minutes, according to officials.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Spoors was convicted in Fresno County Superior Court for driving under the influence in 2008. According to the D.A.’s office Spoors was advised at that time that driving under the influence was dangerous to human life and that she could be charged with murder, and if she did so, and a person was killed as a result of that driving.

Spoors also faces one count of driving under the influence of a drug causing great bodily, and one count of failure to perform a duty following a collision causing death

According to the DA, results from Spoors’ toxicology report at the time of the incident indicate that she had a combination of illicit and prescription substances in her system.

If convicted of the charges and allegations Spoors faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.