DA: Delhi man convicted for multiple counts of child molestation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo of Conrad Castillo provided by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Delhi man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Conrad Castillo was found guilty of repeatedly molesting two children by a Merced County jury on Thursday. According to police, the two child victims were part of Castillo’s extended family.

According to investigators, in May of 2020, the victims who are now adults reported the abuse to their father, who then reported it to authorities. According to authorities, in calls between Castillo and the victim’s father, Castillo admitted to using his tongue while touching one of the victims as well as some other undisclosed behavior.

When Merced County deputies attempted to arrest Castillo, they say he provided them with a fake name and would not comply with their orders.

During the trial, Castillo claimed that he may have touched the children while playing or during a greeting, but he never touched them in a sexual way.

Castillo was convicted of two felony counts of oral copulation with children under the age of ten, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14.

Castillo will be sentenced by Merced County Superior Court on Monday. He faces a possible sentence of 105 years to life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss