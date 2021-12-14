DA: Delhi man convicted for multiple counts of child molestation

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Delhi man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Conrad Castillo was found guilty of repeatedly molesting two children by a Merced County jury on Thursday. According to police, the two child victims were part of Castillo’s extended family.

According to investigators, in May of 2020, the victims who are now adults reported the abuse to their father, who then reported it to authorities. According to authorities, in calls between Castillo and the victim’s father, Castillo admitted to using his tongue while touching one of the victims as well as some other undisclosed behavior.

When Merced County deputies attempted to arrest Castillo, they say he provided them with a fake name and would not comply with their orders.

During the trial, Castillo claimed that he may have touched the children while playing or during a greeting, but he never touched them in a sexual way.

Castillo was convicted of two felony counts of oral copulation with children under the age of ten, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14.

Castillo will be sentenced by Merced County Superior Court on Monday. He faces a possible sentence of 105 years to life.