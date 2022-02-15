DA: Death sentence recommended for Visalia gang member

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County jury has voted in favor of recommending the death sentence for a known Visalia gang member, who was responsible for multiple murders from 2010 to 2017.

“We appreciate the jury’s commitment to the truth. These three victims along with their families deserve justice.” Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said in a statement.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Noel Herrera committed his first murder in 2010. Herrera has also been accused of committing fatal drive-by shootings in 2014 and 2017. Authorities also said Herrera shot and killed a 20-year-old three days after the 2017 drive-by shooting. All of the shootings took place in Visalia, according to authorities.

Herrera was found guilty of three counts of premeditated first-degree murder with special circumstances and allegations that the crimes constituted multiple murders, as well as premeditated attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

“The death penalty exists for depraved murderers such as this. Although I have said before that the death penalty in California is dysfunctional in its application, it is still the law, and the men and women of this office swore an oath to uphold those laws,” Ward said.

Herrera’s case had to be split into two separate phases, according to the DA’s office, because of a law put into effect in late 2021. The law splits criminal gang allegations from other crimes, so prosecutors need to prove gang affiliation separately from proving a crime was committed.

Herrera has prior felony convictions between 2009 and 2017, including

possession of a loaded firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The formal sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2022, in Superior Court.