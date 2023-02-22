VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Criminal charges have been filed against the man involved in a deadly sledgehammer attack at a steakhouse in Visalia on Monday, officials say.

54-year-old, Michael Major, is being accused of one count of murder with the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, and that the incident constituted a hate crime.

Officials say against the same victim, Major is accused of sexual assault by force, and assault with chemicals.

Major is also being accused of attempted murder against an additional victim, with the special allegations that he used a deadly weapon, that he caused great bodily injury, and that the incident is classified as a hate crime.

An arraignment is scheduled later this afternoon in Superior Court, where a future court date will be set. If convicted on all charges, Major could face life in prison.