CORRECTION: This has been edited to clarify the circumstances of the two separate incidents.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Criminal charges have been filed against the man involved in a sledgehammer attack at a steakhouse in Visalia on Monday, officials say.

Michael Major, 54, was arrested on Monday following an attack with a sledgehammer inside a Visalia steak restaurant – which then resulted in investigators finding another person dead at a nearby home, according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to the Tulare County DA’s office, Major is charged with attempted murder against a victim, with the special allegations that he used a deadly weapon.

Major is also charged with one count of murder, with the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, and that the incident constituted a hate crime. Against the same victim, Major is charged with sexual assault by force, and assault with chemicals.

If convicted on all charges, Major could face life in prison.