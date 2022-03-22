TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted for domestic abuse, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and four years probation plus use of an electronic monitor according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Monday a Tulare County Court sentenced Dylan Snow to five years suspended state prison, with four years probation, and use of an electronic monitor. The court imposed no jail time outside of six days Snow served in custody after his arrest, before being released by the court on supervised own recognizance.

On Nov. 4 2021, Snow was convicted by a jury for felony corporal injury to a spouse or girlfriend with the special allegation that the act caused great bodily injury.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 25, 2019, Snow was invited over to the female victim’s apartment. The DA’s office says an argument broke out between Snow and the victim. During the course of the argument, officials say Snow became aggressive and began pushing the victim. Officials say the victim attempted to leave but Snow followed her and slapped her in the face, as well as punched her and continued to push her.

Officials say a neighbor who was walking her dog nearby heard screaming and fighting. When the neighbor investigated officials say that she saw the victim on her hands and knees crawling out the front door, screaming for help with a 3-inch cut on her forehead that was bleeding. The neighbor also saw Snow standing over the victim, pulling her and her hair, trying to drag the victim back inside, according to officials. The neighbor overheard Snow telling the victim to “shut up” and “come inside”, according to officials.

The neighbors shouted at Snow to stop and called 911 according to officials. While the neighbor was attempting to contact authorities, Snow fled the scene but Porterville Police found him later.