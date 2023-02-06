CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery suspect has been formally charged with homicide after allegedly deadly beating the victim in a shopping center parking lot in Clovis, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

According to the Clovis Police Department, on Dec. 30, 2022, 37-year-old Joseph Wright was arrested after allegedly beating a senior citizen in a parking lot of a store at Clovis and Herndon. Officers say Wright while trying to steal the 78-year-old victim’s cell phone.

Authorities say the victim died at the hospital on Jan. 11, 2023.

On Monday the Fresno DA’s office announced Wright was charged with one count of homicide and that he remains in custody at Fresno County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.