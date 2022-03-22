FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 17-year-old girl in Fresno County last week was formally charged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the DA’s office, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Mendoza of Fresno was charged with crimes including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving with alcohol in his system while on DUI probation, and failing to stop for a stop sign.

The crash took place at the intersection of Jensen and Marks avenues in Fresno County, west of Fresno, late on Friday. Mendoza was traveling northbound on Marks Avenue; the other vehicle was traveling westbound on Jensen being driven by 17-year-old Sarahi Ramirez. The two were both traveling around 55 mph when their vehicles collided.

Ramirez later died of her injuries after the crash. She was a senior at W.E.B DuBois Public Charter School in Fresno, according to CHP officials.

Officials with the Fresno County DA’s Office say Mendoza’s murder charge is as a result of the previous DUI conviction due to what’s referred to as the Watson advisement. The practice provides a legal basis for a DA’s office to pursue murder charges in any DUI causing death if it takes place after a previous DUI conviction. Mendoza was previously convicted of DUI following an incident in 2019.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Mendoza’s total sentence could be 15 years to life in prison.