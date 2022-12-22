FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced it has filed 35 counts against four people on suspicion of sweeping automobile theft, identity theft, and real estate fraud conspiracy.

According to the DA’s office between Feb. 29, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2022, 36-year-old Marcos Garza, Jr., 42-year-old Ana Ramirez, 52-year-old Laura Mora, and 55-year-old Olivia Rodriguez, all four of Fresno, allegedly used the personal identifying information of three victims to purchase four Range Rovers, one Audi A8, two sport boats, and two boat trailers totaling approximately $459,032.76.

Also, court documents indicate that between May 20, 2020, and April 26, 2022, Garza and Ramirez allegedly rented several houses using the personal identifying information of one of the victims, which resulted in approximate losses to the property owner of $54,102.15.

The Felony Complaint filed in Fresno Superior Court alleged the following charges and enhancements:

• Three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft

• Five counts of Identity Theft

• Seven counts of Grand Theft Auto

• Eleven counts of Grand Theft

• Three counts of Second-Degree Commercial Burglary

• Four counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Motor Vehicle

• Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

• One enhancement of Aggravated White-Collar Crime – Exceeding $500,000

• One enhancement of Aggravated White-Collar Crime – Exceeding $100,000

The DA’s office says if convicted of all charges and allegations, Garza and Ramirez face a sentence of 24 years, eight months in prison, Mora could face a sentence of eight years behind bars, and Rodriguez a sentence of four years, four months in county jail.

Officials say Garza was arrested by Help Eliminate Auto Theft (H.E.A.T.), a multi-agency task force on Nov. 17, 2022, on related charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Ramirez and Mora were arrested by H.E.A.T. during a search warrant of their residence on Nov. 3, 2022, but were released on zero-dollar emergency bail and are scheduled to appear on Jan. 24, 2023. Rodriguez remains at large.

Garza’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Honorable Samuel Dalesandro in Department 31 of the Fresno Superior Court.