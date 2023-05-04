FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been indicted for assaulting two correctional officers at U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater the United States Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The federal grand jury charged 38-year-old Daniel Higgins of Morro Bay and 33-year-old Austin Noblitt of Oregon with two counts of assault on a federal officer.

According to court documents. on Nov. 11, 2022, Higgins and Noblitt assaulted two Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional officers at U.S. Penitentiary Atwater in Merced County. They punched the officers repeatedly on their heads and torsos, causing bodily injuries to both officers.

If convicted, court officials say they could face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.