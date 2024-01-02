FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 14-year-old boy allegedly involved in the murder of his parents and attack of his younger sister has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies report on the evening of Dec. 27, they responded to a home in Miramonte where they found two deceased people and an injured 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the 14-year-old boy who made the call said an intruder attacked his family, but was later found to be lying.

According to the DA, they filed a juvenile petition against a minor under the age of 16 with the Juvenile Division of the Fresno County Superior Court.

Officials say under California law, a minor who is under the age of 16 is not eligible to be tried as an adult.

The detention hearing for the minor is scheduled for Wednesday in the Juvenile Division of the Fresno County Superior Court.

Because the case involves a minor, the District Attorney says they will have no further comment on this matter.