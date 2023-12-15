TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for murdering his parents in 2015, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The DA says on Oct. 4, 2015, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Porterville for a welfare check, upon searching a semi-trailer on the property they discovered the bodies of an 84-year-old male and an 83-year-old female, both under a tarp of blankets.

Blood was found on the block of the male victim’s head and both victims showed signs of strangulation, the DA said.

It was later learned that Kenneth Charles Smith lived on the property. The DA says few hours later, dispatch received a call from the Lake Isabella area from a friend of the defendant who stated that Smith arrived at his home and admitted the killings.

Police then took Smith into custody and through the investigation, police learned that Smith also admitted the murders to multiple family members.

The DA says after eight years of legal proceedings, multiple competency trials were heard, defense counsel changes were made, and numerous motions were filed including a

recusal order that was later overturned by the 5th Appellate District.

According to the DA, Smith was found guilty at trial on Nov. 14, 2023, of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with the special allegations that multiple murders were committed.