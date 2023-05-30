USA Dollar Money Cash, Real Handcuffs And Judge Gavel On Rough Wood Background. Concept For Arrest, Corruption, Bail, Crime, Bribing or Fraud.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 47 felony charges have been filed on four separate cases all associated with Operation Broken Bonds, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the four cases had the following felony charges:

11 individuals were charged with 27 felony counts regarding crimes from a criminal street gang that included conspiracy to threaten a witness for the benefit of the street gang, conspiracy to commit grand theft for the benefit of the street gang, as well as possession of an assault weapon and transport for sale of controlled substances.

Six individuals were charged with 12 felony counts regarding the carjacking and robbery of three victims in Parlier in January for the benefit of a street gang.

Three individuals were charged with six felony counts that included Home Invasion Robbery in Concert and First-Degree Residential Burglary.

One person was charged with two felony counts regarding possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said that some charges can go with a maximum punishment from three years to life in prison. Most of the charges are related to street gangs.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office also stated that arraignment on all four cases is expected for Wednesday in the Fresno County Superior Court.