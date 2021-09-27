DA: 4 sentenced for setting Pier Fire in Tulare County

Booking photos courtesy of the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were sentenced in a Tulare County court on Monday for their involvement in the 2017 Pier Fire near Springville.

The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says Isiac Renteria, 23, Richard Renteria, 25, Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero, and Breana Ojeda, 24, each pled guilty to felony charges related to arson in August.

On Monday, Richard, Isiac, and Esparza-Guerrero were each sentenced to 9 years suspended prison with credit for serving 3 years in custody.

Ojeda received a sentence of 3 years, 4 months of suspended prison.

All four defendants were also ordered to pay over $40 million in restitution.

The District Attorney’s Office says a restitution hearing has been set for October 6.

Authorities say the defendants started the Pier Fire after they deliberately set a stolen car on fire in an attempt to destroy it. The fire went on to cause $40 million in damages and costs before it was declared contained on September 24, 2017.

