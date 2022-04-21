MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been found guilty of a murder that occurred at a Madera County gas station in 2017, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 14, a Madera County jury found Amritaj Singh Athwal and Savirant Singh Athwal guilty of the first-degree murder of Dharampreet Singh Jassar, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office says the incident happened at Tackle Box gas station on Nov. 13, 2017.

The DA’s office says the jury also found true that the murder was committed during a robbery and that Amritraj Singh Athwal intentionally fired the firearm, killing Dharampreet.

Sentencing is set for May 11, at the Madera Superior Court, according to the DA’s office.