VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man is in custody after officers received a cyber tip about a crime, according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers say they served a search warrant in the 2500 block of West Dorothea Avenue in Visalia.

This was done after officers received a cyber tip stating there were obscene photos of children being downloaded at the home.

During the search warrant, officers say they found 43-year-old Shawn Husband at the home with

obscene and explicit photos of children.

Officers say Husband was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.