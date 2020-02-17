CUSD resource officer arrested on domestic battery charges, DUI

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A school resource officer who works for Clovis Unified was arrested last week on domestic battery and DUI charges, the Fresno Police Department said.

Doug Wright, 42, was arrested and booked by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday on misdemeanor spousal battery charges and charges of DUI, the Police Department said.

He posted bond shortly thereafter.

The arrest was unrelated to any CUSD school or personnel/student, and occurred when he was not at work. We acted immediately to address our deep concerns over the incident, and are following standard protocols involving sworn officers of the law. These protocols dictate that Mr. Wright be on leave pending the outcome of this legal matter and an independent investigation of the incident. Clovis Unified School District

No other information was immediately available.

