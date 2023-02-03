FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A phone call that appeared to threaten a shooting on the campus of Clovis West High School on Friday prompted the site to be cordoned off while police officers ensured the area was safe, according to officials.

Clovis Unified staff say the lockdown was at the direction of the Fresno Police Department after a phone call received by one of their substations that appeared to threaten campus safety.

According to the school district, safety protocols are being followed and students remained indoors to ensure their safety until the investigation was over. Nearby Fort Washington Elementary was also placed on lockdown.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers received a 911 call from a male subject who stated he was heading to the school to commit a shooting. An investigation into the caller is underway.

Officers add that it does not appear that any shooting has taken place – and no injuries were reported.

Parents are being asked to await instructions from the school or district.