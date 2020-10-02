Criminal charges filed against 22-year-old in vandalizing of memorial highway sign in Tulare

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Devon Young of Porterville after they say he vandalized the memorial highway sign dedicated to 52-year-old Deputy Scott Ballantyne and 45-year-old civilian pilot James Chavez.

On Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced that 22-year-old Devon Young was arrested earlier that day. Deputies linked him to the crime as he tagged the sign with his own nickname.

The District Attorney said based on Young’s felony and strike history, he faces up to 6 years in prison.

