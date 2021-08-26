Criminal charges filed after Fresno gang member arrested for pimping, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges Wednesday on a west Fresno gang member arrested for pimping.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, by Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) officers when the suspect was seen walking in the area of Blackstone and Divisadero avenues.

During an investigation by the Fresno Police Department’s Special Investigation Bureau in March, detectives received information of a human trafficking victim possibly being forced into sex labor at a south Fresno hotel.

Detectives say they located the possible victim, but the woman found claimed she was not a victim. Detectives then provided her with resources specifically focused on helping human trafficking victims.

Police say a few months later, the victim called authorities and reported she was being sex trafficked. This allowed detectives to reopen the case which then led to the warrant for the Fresno gang member’s arrest.

Detectives say they will continue to follow up on this investigation while working with the District Attorney’s Office and with the victim to potentially add additional charges of human trafficking.

Due to recent changes in legislation, the suspect’s name and photograph cannot be revealed by authorities.